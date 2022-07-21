Apple releases iOS 15.6, iPadOS with live sports features, bug fixes

-
Tech giant Apple has released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 that bring new live sports features, storage bug fixes and more.
The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings, General, then Software Update, reports MacRumors.
As Apple is wrapping up development on the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 operating systems, iOS 15.6 is minor in scale and introduces a handful of new features and bug fixes.
The update includes an option to restart, pause, rewind, and fast-forward a live sports game that's in progress, plus it addresses an issue that could cause the Settings app to continue to display that device storage is full even when it's not.
The new iOS 15.6 update includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates. It allows the TV app the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward.
It also fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available.
The report mentioned that some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.
