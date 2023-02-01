JUST IN
DCPCR launches WhatsApp chatbot for effective communication with citizens
OpenAI launches new tool 'AI Text Classifier' to detect AI-generated text
We are hell bent to build complete product ecosystem in India: OnePlus COO
Instagram co-founders launch Artifact, a text-based version of TikTok
Twitter ends collaborative posting feature 'CoTweets' after testing phase
Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 series, Book 3 lineup at Unpacked event today
Spotify world's 1st music streaming platform to surpass 200 mn paid users
Meta announces to shut down social to-do list app 'Move' in March
Shah Rukh Khan among most searched actors on Amazon Fire TV devices in 2022
Samsung's SmartThings app now supports Matter devices on iOS: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
DCPCR launches WhatsApp chatbot for effective communication with citizens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple may limit periscope camera to upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra

On Monday, Kuo had said that the tech giant will launch its foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhones | Apple

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra will reportedly be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter on Tuesday.

Kuo tweeted: "My latest survey indicates only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will have the periscope camera, not the two models the market expected.

"Therefore, the contribution of the periscope camera to the demand for lens upgrades may be lower than the market consensus."

He also mentioned that previously it was predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max "will adopt the periscope camera".

"The market expected that adding periscope cameras to more iPhone models would drive demand for lens upgrades in 2023-2024," Kuo added.

Meanwhile, display analyst Ross Young mentioned that the iPhone maker will launch a 20.5-inch foldable notebook in 2025, but it is unlikely that the company will release a foldable iPad in 2024.

"Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company," Young mentioned.

On Monday, Kuo had said that the tech giant will launch its foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 12:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU