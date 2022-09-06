iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max likely to feature enhanced A15 Bionic chipset

-
Tech giant Apple, which is all set to unveil the new range of iPhones and other products on Wednesday, may launch the iPhone 14 and the brand new iPhone 14 Max with an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chipset.
There has been speculation that the standard iPhone 14 models will be equipped with the iPhone 13 Pro's higher-end A15 chip with a five-core GPU for up to 25 per cent faster graphics performance. In the standard iPhone 13 models, the A15 chip has a four-core GPU, citing the WSJ, MacRumors reported.
However, the report did not provide any additional details about the chip
Improved graphics performance would likely be the only change to the A15 chip in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, which may be launched as iPhone 14 Plus, as the chip has the same 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine in both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro.
In line with information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo back in March, the report claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded with Apple's latest A16 chip for faster CPU performance.
The lineup, this year, may consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.
Called 'Far Out,' the September 7 event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.
This will be an in-person event at Apple's Cupertino campus in the US, the company's first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.
