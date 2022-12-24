JUST IN
YouTube Music testing live lyrics with newer Casting UI, says report
Business Standard

Apple Inc's chip-making error led to less impressive iPhone 14 Pro

There is a chance that the A16 Bionic chip had a big change made to it at the last point in its development

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple iPhone, Apple Inc
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has reportedly released a less performative processor for the iPhone 14 Pro as a result of a mistake in the A16 Bionic chip development, which might be indicative of issues within the iPhone maker's chip team.

The A16 Bionic included in the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most powerful chip present in a smartphone, but it could have been better, reports AppleInsider.

According to four anonymous sources, the tech giant's chip-making team has been going through a lot of internal turmoil.

As a result, there is a chance that the A16 Bionic chip had a big change made to it at the last point in its development.

In October, it was reported that the performance tests of the company's A16 Bionic GPU had shown a less than significant improvement over its predecessor A15.

When squared up against the A15 Bionic, the new Apple chipset was only 5 per cent more powerful and 20 per cent more efficient.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 14:24 IST

