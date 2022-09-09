Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15, 15 Pro: Report

-
Tech giant Apple is most likely to differentiate between its "Pro" and non-"Pro" iPhone models with next year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.
According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant may create more differentiation between the two models to increase the shipment of "Pro" models.
"I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP," Kuo wrote on Twitter.
The analyst also mentioned that the same thing might happen between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro.
"Taking a step further, Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. It is the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Kuo recently claimed that the next iPhone 15 is likely to be manufactured at the same time in India and China next year.
"The iPhone 14's mass production schedule in India this year is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year," Kuo tweeted earlier.
Several reports mentioned that the tech giant would start the production of the latest iPhones -- iPhone 14 series -- in India two months after its debut.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
