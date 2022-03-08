Apple 'Peek Performance' event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPad Mini 6 review: Not extravagant but practical for its size, price
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
-
Apple Inc is hosting a virtual event on March 8 where the American technology giant is expected to unveil third-gen iPhone SE with 5G, upgraded iPad Air, and redesigned MacBook Air with new Apple chip. Formally called ‘Peek Perfomance’, the event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will livestream at 11:30 pm (IST) through the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can tune in here at 11:30 pm to watch the Apple’s Peek Performance event livestream through video embedded below.
Apple Peek Performance event: What to expect
iPhone SE 5G
At the March 8 event, Apple is expected to unveil third-gen iPhone SE. The smartphone is expected to bring 5G support enabled by Apple A15 Bionic processor. It is expected to look identical to the current model, which was launched in 2020, with a 4.7-inch screen, TouchID, thin-and-lightweight design, and compact form factor. The iPhone SE is the entry-level series in the Apple’s smartphone line, and the third-gen is expected to no different.
iPad Air 5G
Like the iPhone SE, the iPad Air is expected to get a new chip (A15 Bionic) for improved performance and 5G network support. It may, however, look similar to the on-going model -- flat edges, thin bezels, USB-C, and TouchID.
The new iPad Air would support Apple Pencil 2, which features a flat edge that attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing. On the software side, the iPad Air is expected to get ultra-wide-angle camera on the front for Apple’s Centre Stage feature.
Redesigned MacBook Air with new chip
Apple debuted its M1 chip with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Since, the company has upgraded the MacBook Pro with more powerful chip and new design language. On March 8, Apple is expected to bring a redesigned MacBook Air. It is also likely to power the new MacBook with a new chip. According to news report in Bloomberg, the new chip would include an eight-core CPU (four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores) and ten GPU cores.
Mac mini
Like the MacBook Air, the Mac mini is due for both design and hardware-related upgrades. At the Peek Performance event, Apple is expected to refresh either the MacBook Air or Mac mini. It is also likely that the company would announce a new model of both.
One more thing
Apple is also expected to unveil an affordable external monitor, and a new Studio Display with 7K resolution and built-in Apple A13 Bionic chip. These are less likely, but Apple is known to keep a surprise up its sleeves and these two displays could be it.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU