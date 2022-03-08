Apple 'Peek Performance' event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

is hosting a virtual event on March 8 where the American technology giant is expected to unveil third-gen with 5G, upgraded iPad Air, and redesigned MacBook Air with new Apple chip. Formally called ‘Peek Perfomance’, the event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will livestream at 11:30 pm (IST) through the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can tune in here at 11:30 pm to watch the Apple’s Peek Performance event livestream through video embedded below.

Apple Peek Performance event: What to expect

5G

At the March 8 event, Apple is expected to unveil third-gen The smartphone is expected to bring 5G support enabled by Apple A15 Bionic processor. It is expected to look identical to the current model, which was launched in 2020, with a 4.7-inch screen, TouchID, thin-and-lightweight design, and compact form factor. The iPhone SE is the entry-level series in the Apple’s smartphone line, and the third-gen is expected to no different.

iPad Air 5G

Like the iPhone SE, the iPad Air is expected to get a new chip (A15 Bionic) for improved performance and 5G network support. It may, however, look similar to the on-going model -- flat edges, thin bezels, USB-C, and TouchID.

The new iPad Air would support Apple Pencil 2, which features a flat edge that attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing. On the software side, the iPad Air is expected to get ultra-wide-angle camera on the front for Apple’s Centre Stage feature.

Redesigned MacBook Air with new chip

Apple debuted its M1 chip with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Since, the company has upgraded the MacBook Pro with more powerful chip and new design language. On March 8, Apple is expected to bring a redesigned MacBook Air. It is also likely to power the new MacBook with a new chip. According to news report in Bloomberg, the new chip would include an eight-core CPU (four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores) and ten GPU cores.

Mac mini

Like the MacBook Air, the Mac mini is due for both design and hardware-related upgrades. At the Peek Performance event, Apple is expected to refresh either the MacBook Air or Mac mini. It is also likely that the company would announce a new model of both.

One more thing

Apple is also expected to unveil an affordable external monitor, and a new Studio Display with 7K resolution and built-in Apple A13 Bionic chip. These are less likely, but Apple is known to keep a surprise up its sleeves and these two displays could be it.