Apple planning to launch MacBook Air with mini-LED in 2022: Report

Apple is planning to use mini-LED displays on its devices later this year and now a new report has claimed that mini-LED MacBook Air is expected to be launched in 2022.
According to Digitimes, the sources expect that Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with mini-LED displays and the adoption of mini-LED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will release iPad Pro models and redesigned MacBook Pros in 2021, followed by a new MacBook Air in 2022, all with mini-LED displays and Apple Silicon chips.
They are expected to launch late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2021 and will most likely feature Apple Silicon chips.
The mini-LED technology is supposed to be like an in-between of LCD and LED, where it will take the advantages of both technologies, such as being cheaper to produce and also offering up similar levels of brightness, improved contrast. --IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
