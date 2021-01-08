Acer launches Chromebook Spin 514 powered by AMD Ryzen processor

Taiwanese brand on Friday launched its first Chromebook Spin 514, powered by AMD's Ryzen 3000 mobile processor.

The models Chromebook Spin 514 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 starts at $479.99 and $749.99, respectively.

Based on the powerful "Zen" architecture, the AMD Ryzen mobile processors ensure consistent responsiveness, fast boot times and long battery life, the company said in a statement.

"The pairing of AMD Ryzen mobile processors with a durable design makes the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 an excellent choice for users that need to get work done at home," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 14-inch FHD touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass and includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation.

The AMD processor technology contributes to the Chromebook Spin 514's thin-and-light design that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Both the models support apps via Google Play and web-based apps.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 provides security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale. Chromebook Enterprise unlocks the built-in business capabilities of Chrome OS and Acer Chromebooks by enabling IT to secure, orchestrate and power the cloud workforce.

--IANS

vc/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)