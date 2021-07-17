Apple rolls out latest iOS 15 public beta for public beta testers

After releasing it to developers, is now rolling out the latest iOS 15 beta for public beta testers.

refers to this as iOS 15 public beta 3 and it includes a handful of notable changes, such as Safari design changes, new Music widgets and more.

Users interested in signing up for Apple's public beta testing programme can do so via Apple's website, 9To5Google reported.

Apple's new software version won't be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public.

Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

The tech giant said that Beta Software Programme lets users try out pre-release software. However, it also warned about running the iOS 15 public beta.

Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as good as commercially released software, the report said.

Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software, it added.

Apple has also released the latest public betas of iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8.

