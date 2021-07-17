Apple rolls out latest iOS 15 public beta for public beta testers

-
ALSO READ
iPhones worth Rs 1 Crore seized at Delhi Airport's new courier terminal
Apple adds user privacy protections, enables storage of IDs on iPhones
Apple ships record over 1 million iPhones in India in first quarter 2021
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Future iPhones may arrive with smart magnetic connectors
-
After releasing it to developers, Apple is now rolling out the latest iOS 15 beta for public beta testers.
Apple refers to this as iOS 15 public beta 3 and it includes a handful of notable changes, such as Safari design changes, new Music widgets and more.
Users interested in signing up for Apple's public beta testing programme can do so via Apple's website, 9To5Google reported.
Apple's new software version won't be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public.
Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 public beta on primary devices for the time being.
The tech giant said that Apple Beta Software Programme lets users try out pre-release software. However, it also warned about running the iOS 15 public beta.
Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as good as commercially released software, the report said.
Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software, it added.
Apple has also released the latest public betas of iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8.
--IANS
vc/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU