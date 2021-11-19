Apple rolls out new update with fix for Watch Series 7 charging issue

-
Tech giant Apple has released watchOS 8.1.1, a minor update that addresses an issue that occurred when charging the Apple Watch Series 7.
According to the release notes, the update addresses a charging issue with the Apple Watch Series 7. No user-facing features were added or altered, reports AppleInsider.
The new build number for watchOS 8.1.1 is 19R580, replacing build 19R570. watchOS 8.1 was originally released on October 25 with only bug fixes and performance improvements.
The update will download and install automatically for users who have Automatic Updates enabled, when the Apple Watch is on its charger, charged to at least 50 per cent battery and within the Wi-Fi range of the host iPhone.
Alternatively, users can manually update by navigating to the Apple Watch app on their iPhone, the report said.
