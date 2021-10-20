Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips: What are they, how are they better

on Monday presented its redesigned MacBook Pro powered by the company’s new chips called the M1 Pro and M1 Max. The chips are faster, more power-efficient, and provide more memory capacity.

The new chips are faster than the ones Intel provided for top-end Macs for about 15 years. Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips are twice as fast in CPU performance compared with Intel Core i9 processor.



will pitch the new MacBook Pro to creative professionals, like photographers, filmmakers, and musicians, looking for a powerful device.

Here’s all you need to know about M1 Pro and Apple M1 Pro Max:

The M1 is capable of high-performance computing without consuming too much power. However, “that’s not all”, as it is said in Apple events usually.

Apple uses a 5-nanometer process technology for the new chips, meaning users will get more computing power and efficiency. Apple says the latest MacBooks can offers up to 17- and 21-hour battery life with the M1 Pro and Max chips.

We’re usually multi-tasking while working: juggling between Google sheets, Outlook e-mails, checking social media. Between these tasks, the laptop must not stutter at any point. The M1 Pro and M1 Max allow tasks instantly, helping creative professionals and coders.

In fact, the new chips are likely to outclass Intel’s or Apple’s own M1. It packs in 33.7 billion transistors on the M1 Pro (2x the amount in the M1) and 57 billion transistors on M1 Max (70 percent more than M1 Pro and 3.5x more than M1).

CPU speed is crucial for the longevity and functionality of a device. Processor cores and clock speeds of a CPU determine how much information can be received at a time, and how quickly that information can be processed on your computer.

The one in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1. Despite being this powerful, the chips consume less power so you will get more battery performance, too.

If your work requires heavy video editing or sound recording, you will have different processor core and clock speed requirements. To run multiple tasks such as editing a video, using editing software such as Logic Pro, or browsing the internet simultaneously requires multiple cores.

When it comes to central processing unit cores, it’s usually said: “the more, the better”, and Apple’s new chips have plenty of them.

Both Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max are 10-core chips with 8 high-performance cores, and 2 efficiency cores, compared to the 4 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores in the M1 chip.

So be it gaming or productivity, both the chips have you covered.



When it comes to graphics, the difference is even more pronounced, The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to 4x faster than M1.

Memory Bandwidth determines how quickly a GPU can access and utilize its frame buffer. Both the new chips from Apple have an improved memory bandwidth with the M1 Pro delivering up to 200GB/s with support to 32GB of unified memory. The M1 Max offers 400GB/s memory bandwidth and support for up to 64GB of unified memory.

This allows "pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows", Apple said.



Both M1 Pro and M1 Max include an Apple-designed media engine that accelerates video processing while maximizing battery life.