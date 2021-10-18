- RBI imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on State Bank of India
- 'Cannot cut corners': WHO expecting more info from Covaxin for approval
- Avenue Supermarts hits valuation hurdle, stock at 124 times FY23 earnings
- NCLT allows Reliance Retail's shareholders to hold meetings for Future deal
- Markets on longest winning streak in 10 months, rise seventh day on trot
- CDSL glitch hits sell orders, brokers allow clients to skip authorisation
- Dam management faces heat as flood death toll rises to 35 in Kerala
- Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Apple Unleashed event LIVE: Here is how to watch livestream, what to expect
At the Unleashed event, Apple is expected to announce its new ARM architecture-based chip. Touted to be named the Apple M1X, the new chip would debut in the new line of MacBook Pro and Mac Mini
Topics
Apple India | Apple | Apple Inc
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Apple’s Unleashed event is set to start at 10:30 pm on Monday, October 18 in India. The event from the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, America will livestream on the Apple website and Apple TV app. The event’s livestream will also be available on Apple’s official handle on the microblogging site Twitter. Alternatively, you can watch the Unleashed event livestream on Apple’s channel on YouTube. The YouTube livestream feed has been embedded in the liveblog for easy reference.
At the Apple Unleashed event, the American technology giant is expected to announce the successor of its ARM architecture-based M1 chip. Touted by technology enthusiasts to be called the Apple M1X, the new chip would debut in the new line of MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. Alongside, the company is expected to announce the macOS Monterey release date. Though not likely, Apple might take us by surprise by also announcing a new addition to its Apple AirPods line.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More