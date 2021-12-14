Asus launches a range of creator-centric ProArt-series laptops in India

-
-
To offer a personalised choice for consumers, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Tuesday launched new laptops under ProArt series in India starting at Rs 74,990.
Along with the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, ASUS has unveiled a series of VivoBook across AMD/ Intel and 14inch/ 16inch variant -- VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED.
"The recent times have proven to be a catalyst in driving new trends in the industry and has motivated the creators' fraternity to opt for specialized machines that cater to their specialized requirement," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India
"At ASUS, we strive to be the pioneer whenever there is an opportunity for introducing new technology, and the launch of our ProArt series is a step towards bringing something special for the creators' community," Su added.
ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED leverages powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) and fast NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 (H5600) graphics. The laptop features NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility.
In addition to the creator series PCs, ASUS has also announced ASUS ProArt Lab, a dedicated program for emerging and established creators across the industry to come together, share and learn from one another.
The products will be sold across online and offline channels starting December 14. The ProArt Studiobook range will be available from January.
