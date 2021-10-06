Apple to launch iPad Pro with low-power LTPO OLED display in 2023: Report

-
ALSO READ
Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV review: For rich, fine entertainment experience
Apple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini: Report
Apple likely to launch iPad Pro, other products at special event on Apr 20
Netflix rolls out Spatial Audio support through app update for iPhone, iPad
LG Display to invest $2.8 bn to expand OLED display production capacity
-
Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new iPad Pro models with low-power LTPO OLED displays for release in 2023 or 2024.
LTPO OLED display technology for upcoming iPad Pro models could pave the way to support a wider range of refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz, reports MacRumors.
OLED technology is expensive, which is a factor that has thus far limited it to smaller devices like iPhones and Apple Watches.
When adopted in the iPad, it will bring improved brightness, higher contrast, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles too.
Apple will allegedly release both an 11-inch OLED iPad and a 12.9-inch OLED one in 2023, bringing more credibility to the speculation that its first OLED tablets will be in the Pro series.
Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to hold a Mac focused event within the next month where the tech giant may launch brand new MacBook Pros with a faster "M1X" Apple silicon chip and an updated design.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple may announce M1X powered MacBook Pros soon.
The new chip is also expected to make its way to a higher-end Mac mini "at some point".
According to industry sources, the shipments for LEDs and associated components to Apple assembly partners relating to the MacBook Pro models are on schedule as expected.
--IANS
wh/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU