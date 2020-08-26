Asus Zenfone 7 series with 90Hz AMOLED screen, flip camera module unveiled

Taiwanese electronics maker on Wednesday unveiled its Zenfone 7 series – the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. Successor to the Zenfone 6 (Asuz 6z review), the feature a familiar glass-metal design with flip rotating camera module on the top. The phones, however, get seasonal upgrades and pick up a few new tricks to find relevance in 2020. Let’s take a look at Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro specifications and features:

Zenfone 7 Pro specifications

The Pro edition gets premium treatment across board and brings the best from the stable of The Zenfone 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It is a 10-bit HDR10+-compliant screen with a peak brightness of 700 nits and 110 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone is made of glass and metal, with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front.

Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB onboard storage. A smartphone, it supports both standalone and non-standalone network protocols. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based ZenUI 7 user interface. It has stereo speakers, powered by dual NXP TFA9874 amplifier chips. The phone boasts triple-mic array with Asus Noise Reduction technology. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 30W wired fast charging.

Imaging is covered by a stepper flip module featuring triple-camera setup. The optics include a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686) of an f/1.8 aperture with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization.

Asus Zenfone 7 specifications

This is a vanilla edition of the Pro model; therefore, most specifications and features remain same. As for the changes, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and not the Plus SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. The major changes are in optics. Though it has a similar stepper motor flip module with triple camera set-up, like the Pro model, the primary 64MP sensor lacks OIS. The other two sensors are identical. Rest of the features are similar to the Pro edition.