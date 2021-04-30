At 199 million, Twitter logs 20% user growth as pandemic posts surge

-
ALSO READ
New feature of Twitter will let users play Youtube videos within the app
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account after US Capitol violence
Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
Twitter now lets users add stickers to Fleets: Know how it works, and more
Twitter updates US Election Day tweet labelling policies as voting begins
-
Twitter now has 199 million average monetisable daily active users (mDAU), a 20 per cent growth (year-on-year), driven by ongoing product improvements and global conversation around the pandemic.
The micro-blogging platform reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the Q1 2021, up 28 per cent (on-year), and a net income of $68 million. The advertising revenue reached $899 million, an increase of 32 per cent.
"People turn to Twitter to see and talk about what's happening, and we are helping them find their interests more quickly while making it easier to follow and participate in conversations," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement late on Thursday.
Total ad engagements increased 11 per cent year-over-year while cost per engagement (CPE) increased 19 per cent year-over-year.
While US revenue reached $556 million, international revenue totalled $480 million, an increase of 41 per cent.
"Advertisers continue to benefit from updated ad formats, improved measurement, and new brand safety controls, contributing to 32 per cent year-over-year growth in ad revenue in Q1, said Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO.
The mDAU were 199 million for Q1, compared to 166 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 192 million in the previous quarter.
Average international mDAU were 162 million for Q1, compared to 133 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 155 million in the previous quarter.
"We are attracting more great people to Twitter than ever before and investing in our highest priorities to deliver on our long-term goals across consumer product, revenue product, and platform," the company said.
"As a result, we now expect headcount growth to more closely mirror expense growth in 2021, with headcount -- and total costs and expenses -- growing 25 per cent or more on a year-over-year basis in 2021," it added.
For Q2 2021, the company expects total revenue to be between $980 million and $1.08 billion.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU