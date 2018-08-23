Australia bans China's Huawei from selling 5G tech over security concerns

Chinese tech company said on Thursday that the has blocked it from providing for the country's

Huawei, one of the world's biggest makers of and telecommunications equipment, said that the government had informed it of the decision, reports

"This is an extremely disappointing result for consumers. is a world in 5G," the Chinese company said on



The announcement follows reports that national security agencies were concerned about alleged ties between Huawei and the

The said in a statement on Thursday that the involvement of telecom equipment suppliers "who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government that conflict with Australian law" could mean the country's are unable "to adequately protect a from unauthorised access or interference".

The statement, however, did not mention or Huawei by name.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected the security concerns, insisting that it is "a private company, owned by our employees with no other shareholders".

Australia's relationship with has come under considerable strain in the past 18 months as Canberra's focus on Beijing's influence in domestic affairs has increased, reported.

In March 2017, Australian gave a speech in in which she warned that "democracy and democratic institutions are essential for nations if they are to reach their economic potential".

That December, introduced its foreign interference and espionage bills to parliament, both of which were explicitly tied to fears of Chinese influence.