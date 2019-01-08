CES 2019: HTC announces Vive Pro Eye with built-in eye-tracking feature

HTC, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, is pushing its efforts in the (VR) headset business. The company introduced on all-new at the ongoing CES 2019.

The successor to the current Vive Pro, the comes with a built-in eye-tracking mechanism which makes VR headset experience, a little more realistic.

One of the biggest advantages of using eye-tracking into VR headset means foveated rendering that adjusts which parts of a virtual scene get priority when processing graphics, Gizmodo reported. By making the headset prioritise graphics based on eye movements, the overall graphics requirements needed to run VR apps is reduced.

The technology also allows for an easier gaming experience. You no longer require additional controllers to navigate. Simply look at an option and the cursor will appear as if the headset knows exactly what you intend to do.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)