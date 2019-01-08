CES 2019: Apple iTunes breaks free, Harley's LiveWire e-bike, and more

The consumer electronics show (CES) 2019 has begun and this edition of the mega event has already set the tone for technology to come later this year. From 5G network connectivity to electric vehicles and advanced computing platforms, technology giants have unveiled innovations that will shape the technology landscape from now. Let’s take a look at some of the major announcements that took place on the first day of CES 2019:
Intel introduces 10NM process-based Ice Lake processor
Global chip maker Intel on January 7 announced Generation-9 core processors based on 10-nanometre process. Named Intel Ice Lake core processors, the new breed of chipsets would be available from Core i3 to Core i9 chipsets. Devices with new core processors will be available by the end of this year. The Ice Lake processors bring a new level of integration with Intel’s new Sunny Cove microarchitecture, instruction sets to accelerate AI usage and a graphics engine, and Intel Gen11 graphics to improve graphics performance for richer gaming and content-creation experiences.
Harley Davidson unveils LiveWire, an all-electric motorcycle
American two-wheeler manufacturer Harley Davidson on January 7 unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire. The LiveWire represents the future of mobility with performance-centric electric motor, evocative design and cellular connectivity. The LiveWire is claimed to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. The e-bike is powered by the H-D Revelation electric powertrain that can produce 100 per cent of its rated torque instantly when the throttle is twisted — and 100 per cent of that torque is always available.
Apple opens doors to television makers for cross-platform content sharing
Like every year, Apple is not taking part in one of the largest technology shows of the year. However, the Cupertino, US-based technology giant is surely making its presence felt at the venue through other electronics majors. The company has partnered with Samsung, LG and Sony for cross-platform content sharing (iTunes movies and TV shows), besides enabling AirPlay 2 and HomeKit in more non-Apple devices.
Samsung introduces Micro LED tech for future televisions
Samsung Electronics on January 8 introduced a modular Micro LED display technology at CES 2019. The new Micro LED technology designs showcased at the event included a new 75-inch display and a 219-inch ‘the Wall’. Thanks to the modular nature of Micro LED, this technology offers flexibility in screen size that allows users to customize it to fit any room or space. By adding Micro LED modules, users can expand their display to any size they desire.
Samsung’s Micro LED technology also optimises content, irrespective of size and shape of the screen. Even when adding more modules, Samsung Micro LED displays can scale to increase the resolution — all while keeping the pixel density constant. Additionally, Micro LED can support everything from the standard 16:9 content, to 21:9 widescreen films, to unconventional aspect ratios like 32:9, or even 1:1 – without having to make any compromises in its picture quality.
LG introduces Signature roll able OLED TV
South Korean electronics maker LG on January 7 introduced world’s first rollable OLED TV. Named the LG signature OLED TV R (model 65R9), this television has a variable form factor made possible by the company’s OLED technology. The LG’s rollable OLED TV aims to liberate users from the limitations of the wall and freeing them to curate their own personal space which no longer needs to be reserved full time for TV viewing.
Qualcomm confirms 30 plus devices with 5G network support for 2019
American chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies on January 7 announced 5G device momentum with more than 30 5G design-wins, the majority of which are smartphones, from global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), featuring the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem family.
The Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is the first commercial 5G mobile platform designed to enable the original wave of commercial 5G mobile devices starting in early 2019. With the Snapdragon X50 5G modem family and Qualcomm RFFE solutions, devices powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform support both sub-6 and mmWave spectrum, allowing multi-gigabit speeds and low-latency that were unfeasible in mobile so far and will unlock transformative 5G experiences.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU