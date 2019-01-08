CES 2019: Apple iTunes breaks free, Harley's LiveWire e-bike, and more

American chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies on January 7 announced 5G device momentum with more than 30 5G design-wins, the majority of which are smartphones, from global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), featuring the and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem family.



The is the first commercial 5G mobile platform designed to enable the original wave of commercial 5G mobile devices starting in early 2019. With the Snapdragon X50 5G modem family and Qualcomm RFFE solutions, devices powered by the support both sub-6 and mmWave spectrum, allowing multi-gigabit speeds and low-latency that were unfeasible in mobile so far and will unlock transformative 5G experiences.