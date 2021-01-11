CES 2021: LG to Samsung, who is doing what on first day of electronics show

-
-
The Consumer Electronics Show 2021 (CES 2021) is set to start from January 11. Unlike its earlier iterations, this year’s event is a virtual affair where technology majors, start-ups and technology enthusiasts would coming together to unveil, announce and showcase innovations that would dominate the technology space for the rest of the year. Business Standard lists the day one schedule of the CES 2021. Take a look:
CES 2021: Schedule (Day-1)
HiSense Visual Technology
HiSense Visual Technology will release its technology roadmap for 2021. Additionally, the company will unveil its new laser TV line-up.
Time: 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm (IST)
LG
The South Korean electronics maker is hosting a virtual preview of its new home appliance, home entertainment and IT innovations. The theme of the LG’s virtual preview event is “Life is On... Make Yourself at Home with LG!”
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM (IST)
Samsung
The South Korean electronics maker is hosting an event titled ‘Better Normal for All’, where it will showcase its innovations with regard to artificial intelligence and smart technologies for a better future.
Time: 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM (IST)
Canon
Titled "Redefine the Limits", the Canon’s event will be about the company's camera and printer range. Besides, the company will talk about how its microsatellites are redefining the view on planet, how the iconic skateboarding mecca Love Park is resurrected through volumetric video and how Canon's Innovation Lab is tackling food waste.
Time: 9:30 PM - 10:00 PM (IST)
Mercedes-Benz
The Mercedes-Benz is hosting a press conference where it will showcase the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen. According to Mercedes-Benz, the MBUX Hyperscreen will take the operation and display of infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions to a new level and offers a digital experience that is as emotional as it is intuitive and effortless for both driver and front passenger.
Time: 9:30 PM - 10:00 PM (IST)
TCL
The TCL's Global team will announce new range of products under the company’s TV & audio, mobile, major home appliances and IoT categories. Besides, the company will showcase a Mini-LED display technology and introduce 5G mobile devices.
Time: 9:30 PM - 10:00 PM (IST)
