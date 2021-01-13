CES 2021: Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs for notebooks

-
-
Nvidia has announced their GeForce RTX 30 series flagship graphics processors for laptops at the CES 2021.
The new series includes the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and the RTX 3080, all backed by a new Max-Q design to deliver optimal power and performance for notebooks.
Each of the cards brings a performance upgrade, and the 3080 is the fastest.
Nvidia said these will be the world's fastest laptops, promising over 100 frames per second at 1440p with RTX on for "popular graphics-intensive games".
The new GeForce RTX 3060 is claimed to deliver 90fps on the latest games with ultra settings at 1080p resolution on laptops that will have a starting price of $999.
According to Nvidia, the new RTX 3070 laptops should be up to 50 per cent faster than the RTX 2070 and deliver around 90 frames per second at Ultra settings and 1440p, starting from $1,299.
For desktop users, the company also revealed the GeForce RTX 3060 for desktop PCs, bringing the latest technologies from Nvidia's more expensive cards down to a $329 price point.
The RTX 3060 naturally supports RTX, DLSS, and AI-powered features like Nvidia Broadcast.
Nvidia also announced new monitors and mice with Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer from brands such as ASUS, Acer, AOC, Corsair, and more.
--IANS
wh/na
