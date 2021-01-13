Exports of OLED displays forecast to hit an all-time high this year

-
ALSO READ
CES 2021: From bendable OLED TV to Micro LED TVs, here is what to expect
LG features smartphone with rollable display, virtual human at CES 2021
LG's OLED panel becomes the first to receive eye protection certification
CES 2021: TCL to unveil mini-LED display technology on January 11
Samsung Display's OLED sales may cross $5bn in first quarter of 2021
-
South Korea's exports of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays are expected to jump nearly 20 per cent (on-year) to an all-time high in 2021 on growing global demand, sources said on Wednesday.
Overseas shipments of OLED panels are projected to soar 19.6 per cent on-year to $13 billion this year, accounting for more than 70 per cent of overall display exports, according to the industry ministry and the Korea Display Industry Association.
Bolstered by the sharp increase, South Korea's overall display exports are forecast to come to $18.4 billion this year, up 2.4 percent from the previous year.
The expected increase reverses the downtrend for the past three years. South Korea's display exports fell to $18 billion last year from $20.5 billion in 2019 and $24.7 billion in 2018, reports Yonhap news agency.
Last year, OLED display exports rose 6.4 perc ent on-year to a new high of $10.9 billion, reaching the $10 billion mark for the third year on end. South Korea also retained the top spot in the global OLED market in 2020.
OLED is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that do not require a separate light source, allowing manufacturers to produce lightweight, thin and flexible display products.
The rosy outlook comes as the global display market is projected to post resilient growth this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to market researcher Omdia, the world display market is likely to grow 13.8 per cent to $139.8 billion this year.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU