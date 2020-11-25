JUST IN
Twitter seeks public help as verification badges return in early 2021
China opposes Indian bans of its 43 mobile apps over national security

China resolutely opposes India's measures to ban more Chinese mobile applications over national security concerns, its embassy in the South Asian nation said

India China relations | China | Mobile apps

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China resolutely opposes India's measures to ban more Chinese mobile applications over national security concerns, its embassy in the South Asian nation said on Wednesday.

India banned 43 of the apps on Tuesday, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's e-commerce app Aliexpress, in a new wave of web sanctions targeting China after the neighbours' months-long standoff on their Himalayan border.

 

 

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

First Published: Wed, November 25 2020. 12:01 IST

