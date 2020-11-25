Microsoft plans to bring Xbox gaming app direct on your smart TVs

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Xbox series supply shortages to continue till April 2021
Apple TV, other streaming apps arriving on new Xbox consoles on November 10
Microsoft's 2nd next-generation Xbox may launch in August: Report
Microsoft sees record sales for new Xbox consoles within days of launch
Microsoft to release update allowing iPhone users to play Xbox games soon
-
Microsoft is planning to bring its gaming console Xbox app on Smart TVs over the next year, which means people can stream Xbox games directly from their TVs soon.
In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed this plan.
"I think you're going to see that in the next 12 months. I don't think anything is going to stop us from doing that," said Spencer when asked about turning the Xbox into a TV app.
While Microsoft is pushing its xCloud gaming service, the company has no plans to abandon consoles or hardware.
The Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles went on sale on November 10 internationally.
Despite launching the middle of a global pandemic, Xbox has beaten all previous console launch records with its new systems, Spencer had said earlier.
Microsoft announced the release of Xbox Series X and S as its biggest Xbox launch ever, though it did not provide any specific sales figures.
"I don't think these will be the last big pieces of hardware that we ship," said Spencer.
"When we think about xCloud, which is our version of Stadia or Luna, I think what it needs to evolve to are games that actually run between a hybrid environment of the cloud and the local compute capability. It's really a hybrid between both of those," he was quoted as saying.
Owing to the huge demand, Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are projected to be in short supply until at least April next year.
The overwhelming number of pre-orders resulted in a limited supply of consoles available on launch day and even some early buyers will need to wait until after the holidays for their pre-orders to be fulfilled.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU