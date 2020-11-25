Facebook tweaked News Feed to show more mainstream news: Report

-
ALSO READ
Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed
Can block, take down content even if it isn't illegal, says Facebook
Facebook civil rights audit: 'Serious setbacks' mar progress on hate speech
US Presidential elections 2020: Is Facebook really ready for the polls??
US election: Facebook to limit political ads to minimise misinformation
-
Facebook allegedly made a change in its News Feed algorithm immediately after the US presidential election, to favour top news publishers so that trustworthy and quality content can be pushed ahead on its platform, The New York Times reported.
The social network reportedly tweaked how much weight the News Feed gives to its internal "news ecosystem quality" metric.
The change was part of the "break glass plans" Facebook had developed for the aftermath of a contested election where Donald Trump kept calling the results stolen and rigged.
"It resulted in a spike in visibility for big, mainstream publishers like CNN, The New York Times and NPR, while posts from highly engaged hyperpartisan pages, such as Breitbart and Occupy Democrats, became less visible," the report said on Tuesday, citing sources.
The "news ecosystem quality" score (NEQ) is an internal ranking Facebook assigns to news publishers based on signals about the quality of their journalism.
"Several days after the election, Mr. (Mark) Zuckerberg agreed to increase the weight that Facebook's algorithm gave to NEQ scores to make sure authoritative news appeared more prominently".
According to a Facebook spokesperson, there are many variables at play in every product decision it makes.
"The assertions in this report are based on sources who have no product decision-making authority and are advancing their own narrow impression of how our process works," the spokesperson told The Verge in a statement.
According to the NYT report, some Facebook employees now want this News Feed change to become permanent to allow more quality content on the platform.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU