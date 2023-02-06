JUST IN
Business Standard

Chip-maker Nvidia releases update to fix Discord bug slowing down GPUs

Earlier this week, it was reported that Discord was slowing down graphics card memory clocks on some Nvidia graphics cards

Topics
Nvidia | graphics | Discord

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Nvidia
Nvidia (Photo: Bloomberg)

Chip-maker Nvidia has released an update to fix a recently discovered issue where Discord being open in the background slowed down the performance of some Nvidia graphics cards.

In a tweet early Saturday, Nvidia said: "GeForce users can now download an app profile update for Discord. This resolves a recent issue where some GeForce GPUs memory clocks did not reach full speed w/ Discord running in the background."

The company also mentioned that the update will automatically download to users' PC the next time they log into Windows.

Several users asked their queries on Nvidia's post.

When one user asked, "Windows update or Driver update?"

"Neither. It is an application profile update used by the NVIDIA driver," the chip-maker replied.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Discord was slowing down graphics card memory clocks on some Nvidia graphics cards.

There was a bug in the latest Discord update that slowed down memory clocks by up to 200MHz on some Nvidia GPUs, including the RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 Ti.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Nvidia

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 09:29 IST

`
