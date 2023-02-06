Chip-maker Nvidia releases update to fix Discord bug slowing down GPUs

Chip-maker has released an update to fix a recently discovered issue where being open in the background slowed down the performance of some cards.

In a tweet early Saturday, said: "GeForce users can now download an app profile update for . This resolves a recent issue where some GeForce GPUs memory clocks did not reach full speed w/ running in the background."

The company also mentioned that the update will automatically download to users' PC the next time they log into Windows.

Several users asked their queries on Nvidia's post.

When one user asked, "Windows update or Driver update?"

"Neither. It is an application profile update used by the NVIDIA driver," the chip-maker replied.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Discord was slowing down card memory clocks on some Nvidia cards.

There was a bug in the latest Discord update that slowed down memory clocks by up to 200MHz on some Nvidia GPUs, including the RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 Ti.

