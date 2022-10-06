Apple's A16 Bionic chipset shows underwhelming improvement over A15 version

-
ALSO READ
Apple orders partners to make 90 million units, expects stable sales
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max likely to feature enhanced A15 Bionic chipset
Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip comes with 5-core GPU, 16-core neural engine
iPhone SE 2022 review: Ageing, but going strong with Apple A15 Bionic chip
MediaTek unveils its 1st mmWave chip for next gen of 5G smartphones
-
The latest performance tests of tech giant Appleas A16 Bionic GPU have shown a less than significant improvement over its predecessor A15.
According to GizmoChina, when squared up against the A15 Bionic, the new Apple chipset was only 5 per cent more powerful and 20 per cent more efficient.
The A16 Bionic powers the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The chipset was put through the paces of GPU tests and it did not deliver noticeable improvements over its predecessor, the A15 Bionic.
It debuted with the iPhone 14 series and has been put through several benchmarking performance tests.
The current performance tests sought to examine how much better the new chipset is over its predecessor and other flagship chips like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
The tests were carried out by Golden Reviewer and the A16 Bionic chalked a score of 3,359 on 3DMark's Wildlife Extreme test, higher than any other tested chipset.
However, its 444.1 efficiency score was less than that of MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000 SoCs. The A16 Bionic is also about 20 per cent more powerful than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and also slightly more efficient.
A few other benchmarking tests have put the A16 Bionic as the most powerful mobile chip in terms of GPU.
--IANS
vc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 11:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU