Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact

Chip-maker has announced that it has added new effects to Broadcast, its tool for live-streaming and video conferencing, including Eye Contact.

The new Eye Contact feature moves the eyes of the speaker to simulate eye contact with the camera which is achieved by estimating and aligning gaze, the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"The eyes retain their natural colour and blinks, and there's even a disconnect feature in case you look too far away, to transition smoothly between simulated and real eyes."

This new artificial intelligence (AI) effect is helpful for content creators who want to record themselves while reading their notes or a script, or want to avoid having to look directly at the camera.

However, the Eye Contact effect is currently in beta.

The company has also added a new Vignette effect which can be combined with a "subtle Background Blur effect to get an AI-simulated bokeh visual on your webcam, instantly improving visual quality," said.

Moreover, Broadcast integrated two of the "most popular community requested features" -- the option to mirror your camera and to take a screenshot of users' webcams.

"Broadcast continues its strong momentum with double the active users from the previous year. And over 20 partners have integrated Broadcast effects directly into their apps," the company said.

