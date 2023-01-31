JUST IN
Business Standard

Cloud 11: OnePlus 11R 5G to feature Qualcomm SD 8+ Gen 1, 120Hz LTPS screen

The OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in India alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro at the Cloud 11 event on February 7

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 11R 5G
OnePlus 11R 5G

Chinese consumer electronics brand OnePlus has announced key specifications details of its upcoming OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone ahead of February 7 launch. Successor to the OnePlus 10R 5G, which was launched in India last year, the OnePlus 11R 5G will be launched alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro at the Cloud 11 event.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the latest iteration of the ‘R’ Series. The OnePlus 11R 5G is a performance flagship that brings our innovative technologies and improved fast and smooth experience to a wider audience with a competitive price,” said Pete Lau, Founder, OnePlus.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor would power the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone. It would sport a 6.7-inch super fluid LTPS screen of 120Hz refresh rate, supported by ADFR 2.0 for adaptive settings. According to OnePlus, the ADFR 2.0 would allow the screen on the phone to automatically adjust the refresh rate between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the usage. The smartphone would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging.

For enhanced gaming experience, the OnePlus 11R 5G would feature the company’s GPA 4.0 gaming engine, which is a frame stabilisation technology that automatically learns and adapts the frame rate. Besides, the OnePlus 11R 5G would feature a 3D cooling system, covering a surface area 63.8 per cent larger than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s vapor chamber, said the company.

As for the expected features, the OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it may come with a 16-megapixel camera. Other expected features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13 interface.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:08 IST

