Customer confidence in new-age banking system is increasing: Bain report

Digital banking is all about customer convenience. During the last decade, digital banking saw a huge growth, largely driven by fintech and new-age tech companies who brought convenience and cluster-free approaches to the banking ecosystem, providing much more than just banking services.

A fallout of that is the leakage of business from retail banks to these new age players, which are becoming bigger with each passing year. According to the Customer Banking Report in Retail Banking by Bain & Co based on a survey conducted across 22 countries, customer confidence in the new-age banking ...