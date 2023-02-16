JUST IN
DigitalOcean lays off about 200 employees, claims The Register Report
Apple's upcoming 15-Inch MacBook Air could feature M2 Chip: Report
'Trouble' fixed, Twitter back to normal after brief outage on iOS
Microsoft adds more languages to Windows 11's live captions feature
Google redesigns its Gboard app for Android, brings revamped toolbar
GPT-based chat apps see a sharp increase in downloads in India: Data
Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft
Cost cutting measures around the world help Top Indian IT firms gain ground
Samsung rolls out One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy devices with new S23 series
Digital lenders increasing spending on data security tech: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple's upcoming 15-Inch MacBook Air could feature M2 Chip: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cloud infra provider DigitalOcean lays off nearly 200 employees: Report

Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean is laying off about 11 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 200 employees, the media reported.

Topics
cloud platform | DigitalOcean | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

tech

Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean is laying off about 11 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 200 employees, the media reported.

About 100 employees were let go immediately and another 100 will be sacked shortly, reports The Register, citing sources.

The report said the company showcased a slide to employees about the staff reduction at a meeting late on Wednesday.

"Our goal was to do this once so we would move forward towards business as usual again. Ongoing reductions are disruptive to the business and more importantly our employees, and we would like to minimise this as much as possible," said the company.

"There is no plan at this moment in time to conduct future reductions in force," according to DigitalOcean.

The company did not officially comment on layoffs.

Some of the employees, who were fired, posted about their layoffs on social media sites, including LinkedIn.

According to the report, DigitalOcean "also conducted a management reorganisation".

DigitalOcean reported $152.1 million in revenue for its third quarter of 2022, an increase of 37 per cent year-on-year.

The Cloud fire reported gross profit of $97.6 million. The company was likely to report its Q4 2022 results on Thursday.

DigitalOcean is headquartered in New York City, with several globally distributed data centres.

DigitalOcean provides developers, startups, and SMBs with cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms.

It also runs Hacktoberfest, a one month-long celebration of open source software held in October.

--IANS

na/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cloud platform

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 11:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU