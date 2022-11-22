AWS launches second infrastructure region in India, to support 48,000 jobs

(AWS) on Tuesday announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure Region in India in Hyderabad that will support more than 48,000 full-time annually through a planned investment of more than $4.4 billion (Rs 36,300 crore) in the country by 2030.

The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is also estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (Rs 63,600 crore) to India's gross domestic product by 2030, the company said in a statement.

The Hyderabad region will help developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organisations run their applications with ease, and serve end users from data centres located in the country.

"The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is part of our long-term commitment to India to invest in cloud infrastructure, provide training to upskill the nation with digital capabilities, create local jobs, and enable a more sustainable future," said Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL.

Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL, said that with a second AWS Region in India, "our customers have greater choice and flexibility to build new features, store critical data within India, and scale their solutions".

"The Indian government is already leading innovation and driving impact at scale, with transformational initiatives including Co-WIN, eSanjeevaniOPD, and DigiLocker, which run on AWS," said Sharma.

Hundreds of thousands of customers in India, including Acko General Insurance, Axis Bank, Clevertap, Digital India Corporation (MeitY), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Government of Telangana, HDFC Bank, Jupiter, Lendingkart, National Skill Development Corporation, PhysicsWallah, and Tata Elxsi are innovating on AWS.

"Customers and partners in India will now have additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at Amazon Data Services Inc.

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

