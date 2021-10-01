Dyson brings latest generation of Cool, Hot+Cool air purifiers to India

-
ALSO READ
Dyson Omniglide vacuum cleaner review: Makes everyday cleaning easy and fun
Dyson Omni-glide cordless vacuum cleaner launched in India: Price, features
Dyson launches new vacuum cleaners with dust-detecting laser technology
Dyson expands retail network to 12 stores; enters Hyderabad, Chandigarh
Havells, Blue Star: 7 hot stocks to keep your portfolio cool this summer
-
British tech firm Dyson on Thursday announced to launch its latest generation of air purifiers in the Indian market, expanding its portfolio into the segment further.
The new generation of air purifiers comes with all-new, fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration with a 20 per cent quieter airflow projection, the company said in a statement.
According to Dyson, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised global awareness about the air that people breathe.
Dyson engineers have re-engineered the machine airflow pathways to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration not only ensuring that no air bypasses the filter but blocking any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow, the company said.
The company said its latest purifiers remove 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns.
Dyson Head of Category, Research Design and Development Environmental Care Alex Knox said, "Dyson has engineered a machine that provides accurate and successful sensing, capture and destruction of the pollutant. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised global awareness about the air that we breathe."
Knox added that Dyson's commitment to providing cleaner air through innovation and technology remains at the forefront of its mission.
The company has priced its two models Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and Dyson Purifier Cool at Rs 55,900 and Rs 45,900, respectively.
Dyson, which operates in four categories floor care, environmental care, personal care; and professional care had started operations in India in February 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU