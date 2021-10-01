Dyson brings latest generation of Cool, Hot+Cool air purifiers to India

British tech firm on Thursday announced to launch its latest generation of in the Indian market, expanding its portfolio into the segment further.

The new generation of comes with all-new, fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration with a 20 per cent quieter airflow projection, the company said in a statement.

According to Dyson, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised global awareness about the air that people breathe.

engineers have re-engineered the machine airflow pathways to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration not only ensuring that no air bypasses the filter but blocking any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow, the company said.

The company said its latest purifiers remove 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Head of Category, Research Design and Development Environmental Care Alex Knox said, "Dyson has engineered a machine that provides accurate and successful sensing, capture and destruction of the pollutant. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised global awareness about the air that we breathe."



Knox added that Dyson's commitment to providing cleaner air through innovation and technology remains at the forefront of its mission.

The company has priced its two models Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and Dyson Purifier Cool at Rs 55,900 and Rs 45,900, respectively.

Dyson, which operates in four categories floor care, environmental care, personal care; and professional care had started operations in India in February 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)