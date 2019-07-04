Electric fleet companies help make business of small EVs viable

Gurugram-based electric mobility service company SmartE is planning a massive expansion of its fleet of lithium-ion-powered three-wheelers.

The company offers first- and last-mile connectivity to over 100,000 riders every day on a shared basis (four riders) to and from various metro stations in the National Capital Region (NCR), mostly on a fixed route and for just Rs 10 per passenger. “In the next 18 months, we plan a 10-fold increase in our fleet to 10,000 and to serve riders in more than 100 metro stations, mostly in Delhi, from the current 14, of which seven are in ...