Elon Musk may enable Twitter Edit button for everyone, says report
Elon Musk may enable Twitter Edit button for everyone, says report

Twitter boss Elon Musk might enable the micro-blogging platform's Edit button for all the users very soon

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter, Twitter office
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter boss Elon Musk might enable the micro-blogging platform's Edit button for all the users very soon.

As early as this week, the platform might implement one of the first significant product changes under Musk's rule, by making the edit function available to all the users, reports The Verge.

According to the report, tweet editing has been locked behind the company's soon-to-change $4.99 Twitter Blue subscription which is only available to users in a few countries.

Edit Tweet allows people to make changes to their tweet after it has been published.

Earlier, the micro-blogging site showcased its soon-to-arrive Edit Button on its own platform, by tweaking one of its tweets that showed 'Last Edited' at the bottom of the post.

Twitter edited a tweet and once clicked on "Last edited", people were able to see the original tweet and the previous edit history.

The platform also announced that the ability to modify tweets would be available to Twitter Blue subscribers soon.

"Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," said Twitter.

Edited tweets would appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it became clear to the readers that the original tweet had been modified.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 11:50 IST

