You may soon be allowed to edit your sent messages on WhatsApp, says report

After announcing that some major features are under development such as group polls and WhatsApp Premium, WhatsApp is now working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta testers.
According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app and this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.
A screenshot shared by the website showed that the messaging platform is developing a new option that will let users fix any typo after sending a message.
Probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature, the report said.
In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment.
WhatsApp is working on bringing the feature to WhatsApp beta for iOS, Android, and Desktop.
Recently, a report said that it banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.
The platform banned over 18 lakh such accounts in the country in March. It also received 844 grievance reports in April within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 123.
