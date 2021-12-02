Elon Musk takes jibe at Parag Agrawal, Dorsey with Stalin meme

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
4 SpaceX tourists return to Earth after 3-day extra-terrestrial excursion
-
After acknowledging the contribution of "Indian talent" in the US, tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared a meme on Twitter's leaders -- Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey.
The meme comprised two pictures -- one showing Twitter's new CEO Agrawal as former USSR leader Joseph Stalin with outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey, and the second showing Agrawal smiling while Dorsey missing from the frame.
The firat image illustrates Jack Dorsey in the role of Nikolay Yezhov, a close Stalin friend who was later assassinated under his orders.
The original photo used in the meme was taken in 1930 near the Moscow Canal.
Recently, Musk had said that the US benefits greatly from India's talent, while reverting to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison.
Parag Agrawal will take over from Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Twitter in 2022. Agrawal joins a select group of CEOs of Indian origin heading big technology companies in the US. They include Sundar Pichai, who heads Google and its parent company Alphabet, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, IBM's Arvind Krishna, and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen.
Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.
Agrawal has been with Twitter for more than a decade, and has served as its Chief Technology Officer since 2017.
--IANS
wh/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU