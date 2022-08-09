Exit WhatsApp group privately, choose who can see you online: Zuckerberg

-
-
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced three key privacy features in WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations and added layers of protection when messaging.
New features allow WhatsApp users to exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online and prevent screenshots on view once messages.
"We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," said Zuckerberg.
WhatsApp users will now be able to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone.
"Now, instead of notifying the full group when leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature starts to roll out to all users this month," said the social network.
WhatsApp also introduced the ability to select who can and can't see when you're online. The feature will start rolling out to all users this month.
WhatsApp is also enabling screenshot blocking for 'View Once' messages for an added layer of protection.
This feature is being tested and will be rolled out to users soon.
"Over the years, we've added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features is one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private," said Ami Vora, Head of Product at WhatsApp.
"To spread the word about these new features, we're also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the UK and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp," Vora added.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
