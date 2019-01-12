Facebook considered selling users' data for $250,000 in 2012: Report

considered selling users' data to companies some years ago but later decided to act against it, the media reported.

According to Arstechnica.com that viewed an unredacted court document, staff in 2012 considered charging companies at least $250,000 for "access to one of its primary troves of user data -- the Graph API".

"In April 2014, changed the way the previously permissive Graph works.

"The giant restricted some data access and eliminated all access to the earlier version by June 2015," the report said on Friday.

The also reported that "Facebook employees discussed pushing some advertisers to spend more in return for increased access to user information".

A failure on Facebook's part to adequately redact a public court document revealed this information.

According to Arstechnica.com, Facebook gave "extended access to the v1.0 of Graph to numerous companies not only including and but now also to Chrysler/Fiat, Lyft, Airbnb, and Netflix, among others".

A Facebook spokesperson, however, was quoted as saying that Chrysler/ and the other companies, besides and Royal Bank of Canadaa, were listed erroneously in the court document.

The news comes on the heel of the obtaining a set of internal Facebook documents from US company that has sued the giant over what it claims are fraudulent breaches of contract.

Facebook, however, defended itself, saying that Six4Three's "claims have no merit, and we will continue to defend ourselves vigorously".

Now defunct, in a new filing to a lawsuit in May 2018 alleged that Facebook collected information on users and their friends through its apps.

The filing was part of a suit brought against Facebook in 2015 by

To collect the information, Facebook used several methods including tracking users' locations, reading their text messages and accessing their photos on phones, according to the allegations as reported by

In March, Facebook admitted it collected data from people's calls and texts but said it had prior consent.

However, reported that it logged some messages without explicitly notifying users.

Six4Three sued Facebook over its app Pikinis, which allowed users to zoom in on bikini photos.

It alleged that Facebook tracked users, sometimes without their express consent.