Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs will defend tech platforms before US panel

-
ALSO READ
CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, Google to face grilling from Republican senators
US Senate committee votes to subpoena Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs
If Google, FB, Twitter are 'public spheres', they cannot censor content too
After Google, Facebook asks employees to work from home until July 2021
Facebook takes on YouTube, set to launch licensed music videos next month
-
The chief executives of three large tech companies will defend a law protecting internet companies before a Senate panel on Wednesday - a topic that has split U.S. lawmakers on ways to hold Big Tech accountable for how they moderate content on their platforms.
Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter Inc's Jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai will tell the committee chaired by Republican Senator Roger Wicker that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act - which protects companies from liability over content posted by users - is crucial to free expression on the internet.
Twitter's Dorsey will warn the committee that eroding the foundation of Section 230 could significantly hurt how people communicate online. Zuckerberg will say tech platforms are likely to censor more to avoid legal risks if Section 230 is repealed.
The hearing comes after Republican President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for tech companies to be held accountable for allegedly stifling conservative voices. As a result, calls for reforming Section 230 intensified from Republican lawmakers ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, even when there is little chance of approval by Congress this year.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has also expressed support for revoking the law.
Maria Cantwell, top Democrat on the Senate commerce panel, initially rejected a request by Republicans to subpoena the three CEOs to appear at the hearing, but later changed her mind and said she welcomed a "debate about 230."
There are also several pieces of bipartisan legislation that have been introduced on the issue.
"A hearing less than a week before an election is not going to be a good venue for an in-depth exploration of a very complicated issue, so I hope it ends up being substantive," said Matthew Perault, director of the Center on Science and Technology Policy at Duke University.
On Monday, Perault issued a paper that laid out an agenda for reforming the law under the next administration.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU