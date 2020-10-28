Apple ramping up efforts to build Google search alternative: Report

-
ALSO READ
UK regulators probe criticise Apple's search engine deal with Google
New spelling algorithm to reduce misspellings in Google Search
Google brings free retail listings to its main Search page in the US
Google Chrome in focus as feds consider company's break-up: Report
Google makes it easier to Search, Chrome and Gmail in Apple iOS 14
-
Apple is reportedly ramping up its efforts to develop an alternative to Google search as the search engine giant has come under antitrust scrutiny in the US.
When iPhone users type in what they are looking for from the home screen on iOS 14, Apple has begun to display its own website search results, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
This is an important development in Apple's efforts to develop in-house search alternative, said the report, citing sources.
This gains significance in the backdrop of the lawsuit that the US Justice Department and 11 states filed last week, alleging that Google weaponised its dominance in online search and advertising to kill off competition and harm consumers.
Google, which now controls about 90 per cent of global web searches, pays Apple an estimated $8 billion to $12 billion every year to be the iPhone's default search tool, according to reports.
If the antitrust scrutiny ultimately bars Google from such a partnership, Apple's efforts to build an alternative would pay off.
Interestingly, Apple hired former head of search at Google, John Giannandrea, back in December 2018.
Top analysts earlier this year even suggested that Apple can end its reliance on Google if it acquires privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU