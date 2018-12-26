Fighting breast cancer with AI-powered mobile, non-invasive solutions

This October, Google announced that a deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm called LYmph Node Assistant, or Lyna, that it had developed last year has reported a 99 per cent accuracy in detecting breast cancer.

An even more heartening news is that similar cutting-edge technologies for cancer detection are already in use in India, where a few health-tech firms are employing them to test for breast cancer — a disease which has a 50 per cent fatality rate in the country. Breast cancer’s shockingly high fatality rate in India is due in large part to the ...