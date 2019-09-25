Finally, Apple iPad gets its own iPadOS: Compatible devices and what's new

American technology company on Tuesday rolled out the iPadOS for the Air 2 (and later versions), all Pro models, 5th generation (and later models), and iPad mini 4 (and later models). Announced in May at the Apple’s worldwide developer conference, the iPadOS brings new tools and features to iPads, which were until now using the iOS. The new operating system for iPads brings a desktop-like browsing experience, improved file manager, enhanced multitasking capabilities, redesigned user interface, etc.

Here is what is new in the iPadOS:

Home Screen

The iPadOS brings a redesigned home screen with a new layout to show more apps and information at a glance. The new home screen supports adding multiple widgets, allowing easy access to quick information such as weather, calendar, events, reminders, etc.

Multitasking with 'Split View' and 'Slide Over'

With new Split View and Slide Over feature, the iPadOS makes it easy to work on multiple files and documents, and using the same app for multiple purpose. Now, you can compose an email while viewing another email side by side or access multiple apps like Messages or Calendar with just a swipe.

New capabilities for Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil features are integrated in the iPadOS to make it feel more natural. You can now mark up and send entire webpages, documents or emails on iPad by swiping Apple Pencil from the bottom corner of the screen. A redesigned tool palette gives quick access to tools, colour palettes, shapes, object eraser, a new pixel eraser for removing any part of a stroke and a ruler for drawing straight lines.

Improved Files App

The Files app gets a major improvement and iCloud Drive support for folder sharing. Now, anyone with access to a shared folder will see it in iCloud Drive and will have the ability to access the latest version. The File app now also supports external drives, allowing users to easily plug in USB drives, SD cards or log into an SMB file server, all from within the Files app.

Desktop-like browsing with Safari

Apple’s default internet browser Safari also gets several improvements in the iPadOS. The browser now renders desktop version of the website, scaled appropriately for the iPad display, and optimises it for touch, so web apps like Google Docs, Squarespace and WordPress. Safari also gets new features such as a download manager, 30 new keyboard shortcuts and enhancements to tab management.

Improved Text Editing

Text editing on iPad receives a major update with iPadOS, making it easier and faster to point with even more precision and speed, select text with just a swipe and use new gestures to cut, copy, paste and undo.