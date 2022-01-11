Firms can improve product affordability through tech intensity: Nadella

-
ALSO READ
Nadella gets C K Prahalad Award for Business Sustainability Leadership
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Groww as investor, advisor
Microsoft Windows 365 to let users run Windows on smartphones, tablets, PCs
Microsoft plans $60-billion buyback; Brad Smith appointed vice chair
Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal 'strangest thing I've worked on'
-
Businesses of various scales can improve productivity and affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said.
Nadella noted that organisations globally are undergoing digital transformation amid the COVID pandemic, and that trends like hybrid work, hyperconnected business and multi-cloud environments require "a boundaryless digital ecosystem where trust between different parties needs to be established in real-time".
"Digital technology is a powerful deflationary force in an inflationary economy. Businesses - small and large - can improve their productivity as well as the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity," he said.
He added that helping organisations navigate this change and emerge stronger is both a tremendous opportunity and an enormous responsibility for tech companies like Microsoft.
Highlighting trends like hybrid work, hyperconnected business, multi-cloud environments and cybersecurity, Nadella said the company is building the identity system of the future, a connective network that enables people, organisations, apps and even smart things to make real-time decisions.
"...whether it's hybrid work, hyperconnected business, multi-cloud, multi-edge computing or Zero Trust security, it requires a boundaryless digital ecosystem where trust between different parties needs to be established in real-time," he added.
Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready event on Tuesday, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said India's advantage is that it was already well on its way with digital and the two years of the pandemic have served to accelerate how India can play a leading role for the next normal of the world.
"Starting with, being among the largest number of digitally connected people on the planet, India has now evolved to create the largest digital identity system. And that is now rapidly enabling billion scale digital platforms - a great example is how India is catapulting to lead the mobile payments innovation and scale for the planet," he said.
Maheshwari noted that the innovation in India is now accelerating through the third largest startup ecosystem - the entrepreneurial energy is just compounding.
"We are seeing the largest scale of unicorns being created at an unprecedented pace. What is dramatic now is the significant share of B2B players in the Indian startup ecosystem indicating how India's Software as a Service or SaaS ecosystem is maturing...India's unique strength is its large developer population...Rapidly adding to it now is the low-code / no-code platforms that are democratising digital asset creation," Maheshwari said.
He added that with the power of India's large young population that is natively connected and mobile, India can scale the creation of digital assets without necessarily knowing how-to-code software.
"At Microsoft, we believe in empowering everyone to do more and we strive to make tech accessible to individuals and businesses. We focus on building an ecosystem approach to accelerate India's progress, and are now the largest end-to-end ecosystem in India... We value partnerships with our customers and partners," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU