Samsung shuts down Tizen app store for both its new and existing users

Samsung has shut down its Tizen app store for both its new and existing users.
According to GSMArena, the company closed registrations and made the store available only to existing users and they could only get previously downloaded apps.
After December 31, 2021, the Tizen app store was permanently closed and Samsung Z series smartphone users were suggests to switch over to Android or iOS
Despite completely switching to Android for its phones and Wear OS for its smartwatches, Samsung recently unveiled its new smart TVs recently and they are still running Tizen OS.
Tizen OS for smart TVs is quite feature-rich and offers a collection of all popular audio and video streaming services.
It even integrates Samsung Health, SmartThings, Samsung TV Plus, and various other gaming features.
