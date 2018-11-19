Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Poco F1 for Rs 18,999 & other deals on phones

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale details
Flipkart, a home-grown e-commerce marketplace, is currently hosting a four-day sale in which the online shopping portal is offering discounts, cashback, exchange offers and no cost equated monthly instalments on mobile phones. Named Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, the sale started on November 19 and will continue until November 22.
LG G7 ThinQ
Launched earlier this year, the LG G7 ThinQ (review) is a flagship smartphone with top-notch specifications and features. In its price segment, it is the only phone that comes with IP68 water and dust resistance protection, artificial intelligence-based imaging and wireless charging support. In the sale, the phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 17,900 off on exchange and an additional Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value. The phone is also eligible for no cost EMI.
Poco F1
Coming from the stable of Xiaomi, the Poco F1 (review) is one of the cheapest smartphones with the flagship processor and features. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. All three variants are currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The phone is also eligible for additional Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value. The phone is also eligible for no cost EMI.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 5 Pro (review) is a value for money smartphone with dual rear cameras, 6-inch fullHD+ screen and a mammoth 4,000 mAh battery. The phone comes in two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB. The phone recently received official price reduction, bringing down the cost of both variants by Rs 1,000. The phone is now available on Flipkart at revised rates. It is also eligible exchange offer in which the online platform is offering up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange.
Honor 9N
The Honor 9N (review) has a premium design, notch-based screen and capable dual rear cameras. It comes in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations. In the current sale, the base model is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 and the premium edition is available at Rs 11,999.
Realme C1
This phone is the most affordable in the current range of Realme smartphones. In the sale, the phone gets a flat discount of Rs 991, along with an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange value on select mobile phones. The Realme C1 (review) is eligible for Jio Realme bonanza offer in which the telecom operator provides benefits worth Rs 4,450 and up to 1.1TB of 4G data on a minimum recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299.
