France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices

Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay the fine after a probe found that Google's hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers

Reuters  |  PARIS 

Google. Photo: Bloomberg
Google Ireland and Google France have agreed to pay a 1.1 million euros ($1.34 million) fine after a probe found that Google's hotel rankings could be misleading for consumers, France's finance ministry and fraud watchdog said on Monday.

The ministry and watchdog also said in a statement that Google has amended its hotel rankings practices since September 2019.

 

 

First Published: Mon, February 15 2021. 15:42 IST

