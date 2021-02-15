Google updates YouTube app on iOS for the first time in two months: Report

-
Google has updated its YouTube iOS app for the first time in over two months, becoming one of the highest-profile Google apps to see an update since early December.
Although there's been speculation that the reason for the lack of updates to iOS versions of Gmail, Docs, Search, and Photos is an attempt to avoid Apple's new privacy labels, Google has explicitly denied that was the case. Last month, the company said in a blog post that it would add the labels to its apps when updates were available, reports The Verge.
As Google's iOS apps are updated with new features or to fix bugs, users will see updates to our app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details. These labels represent the maximum categories of data that could be collected -- meaning if you use every available feature and service in the app, the report said.
The data you provide to Google products delivers helpful services to users, and users can always control your privacy settings by visiting their Google Account or going directly to the Google products you use on iOS, it added.
Apple requires companies to apply the privacy labels, which it launched on December 14, before they can update existing iOS apps. Some of Google's other apps - Stadia, Authenticator, Translate, and Classroom, for example, have received iOS updates already.
