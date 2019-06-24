Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch launched in India: Know price, features

Refreshing its flagship 'Forerunner' series, US-based wearable on Monday launched its " 945" wearable in for Rs 59,990.

The device packs has built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, swimming, skiing, paddle sports and trail running which covers majority of the workouts.

"With the launch of ' 945', we aim to add more thrill and adventure for the running community. The watch comes with exciting features like premium music services, VO2 max, aerobic and anaerobic training effect and incident detection," Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager- India, said in a statement.

The smartwatch holds the ability to 'store up to 1,000 songs' for phone-free listening and even syncs one's favourite music from like or allows transferring music from a computer to the user's device.

Another feature with the " 945" series is the "Body Battery" feature which helps optimise body's

The "Body Battery" monitoring uses collected data to gauge one's reserves at any moment so that the user can plan the day accordingly.

