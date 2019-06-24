Tech Mahindra unveils AI-based Humanoid HR for its Noida facility

on Monday introduced K2, an engine-based for Human Resource (HR) industry, for its Special Economic Zone Campus in Uttar Pradesh, after unveiling it in its campus earlier this month.

The would take over the routine HR transactions to provide constant assistance to the HR team in creating an enhanced employee experience, the company said in a statement.

The leverages state-of-the-art (AI) technology and initiates conversation without any need for wake-up commands.

It can respond to queries with text display along with speech and can address general HR-related employee queries as well as handle personal requests for actions like providing payslip, tax forms and more.

"In today's digital era, the changing talent landscape is making it imperative for organisations to not just be customer focused, but more 'human experience' centric," the statement said.

" has been designed to add value to the employee life cycle across various touch points and ready ourselves to be a workplace of the future. We believe the future will be more human than we think," said Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer,

The company plans to deploy the next in its and will further enable K2 software for an enhanced engagement with improved communication skills to carry out empathetic conversations from associate's wellness perspective.